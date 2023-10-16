The changing face of agriculture, driven by digital technology, is the focus of the world-class documentary series AgTech Revolution.
ACM Agri is proud to partner with Lightbridge Productions as their official media partner for the first release of AgTech Revolution.
The production is hosted across ACM's full portfolio of agricultural titles giving more than 700,000 viewers from Australia's farming communities exclusive access to the series.
Five videos from the 10-part series are available to view across ACM Agri sites, with a sixth soon to be released.
The Green Revolution, known as the Third Agricultural Revolution, led to the transformation of primary production through increased crop yields. Today, agtech is responsible for the next stage of transformation. Known as as agricultural 4.0, digital technology is driving agriculture into the future through everything from blockchain, artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and robotics.
AgTech Revolution explores all the latest advancements in technology and the impacts and challenges on Australia's farming community, operations and livelihoods. Filmed across eight months, starting in August 2022, Lightbridge Productions brought together Australian growers, agribusiness leaders and technology pioneers to provide in-depth insight into the advancements, challenges and opportunities impacting ag tech adoption.
Topics covered so far include precision agriculture and how it can help farmers battle rising costs, as well as how IoT is becoming the backbone of modern agricultural practices.
This week's episode explores carbon farming. With questions still to be answered for many farmers on the benefits and opportunities in carbon farming, this week's episode looks at the steps one primary producer is taking to maximise his opportunities. Find the video library at www.farmonline.com.au/machinery/agtech-revolution/
