AgriWebb is a leader in the agtech space and the tech titans recently signed another crucial overseas deal.
Australian-founded AgriWebb has been making a major name for itself overseas since launching in the US and UK in the last five years.
Now, the company been tapped to assist the world's largest agriculture companies Cargill with the use of their software in Brazil.
The deal continues to see the rise of agtech as one of Australia's strongest export offerings.
AgriWebb was selected as the preferred platform following Cargill's two year search for the right digital partner.
Co-founder and chief strategy officer of AgriWebb John Fargher said the two companies had entered into a three-year mutually exclusive partnership, with Cargill recognising the need for a digital solution to help their farmers become more efficient, productive and sustainable, with the reliance on pen and paper in Brazil too high in the modern era for profitability.
"It's still pen and paper for the majority of operations over there," he said.
Mr Fargher said the AgriWebb platform would be used by Brazilian farmers to focus on optimising nutrition and animal performance.
"This is an exciting opportunity for AgriWebb, working with the largest pasture based cattle market in the world," he said.
"Up to 20,000 head is the size of the farm that we'll be focusing on initially. We're looking at improving weight gain, improving animal health and increasing productivity."
This is a great showcase of Australian agtech being exported to the global market.- JOHN FARGHER
Mr Fargher said AgriWebb would help empower farmers and ranchers to produce healthy and sustainable beef, which as consumer demand for ethically and sustainably produced produce grows, was imperative to long-term success. After finding success in the US and UK markets, and now securing this crucial partnership in Brazil, Mr Fargher said the company was now exploring opportunities in South American markets including Paraguay and Uruguay.
"This is a great showcase of Australian agtech being exported to the global market," he said.
