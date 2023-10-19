Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

AgriWebb joins forces with Cargill in Brazil

October 20 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgriWebb co-founders Kevin Baum, Justin Webb and John Fargher recently signed a deal with Cargill for use of their platform in Brazil. Picture file
AgriWebb co-founders Kevin Baum, Justin Webb and John Fargher recently signed a deal with Cargill for use of their platform in Brazil. Picture file

AgriWebb is a leader in the agtech space and the tech titans recently signed another crucial overseas deal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.