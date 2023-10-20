New Holland grows MyPLM

Farmers have access to more information than ever before when using New Holland's MyPLM Connect.
Primary producers can now add generic vehicles to the portal so they can see machine data on other equipment fitted with telematics devices. This includes trucks, construction equipment or other farming equipment if they are running a mixed fleet.
MyPLM provides the digital tools needed to manage farms and field data.
Farmers can enter data such as field names, boundary lines and guidance lines for New Holland PLM equipment via the online PLM portal, and send the data to connected vehicles via file transfer or a USB stick. Using the Farm tab on the MyPLM Connect portal, they can analyse recorded field data.
Users of the MyPLM Connect Professional package can transmit this wirelessly to/from their equipment, or upload data manually by simply creating an account.
As field data is uploaded and recorded in the MyPLM Connect portal, agronomic data is automatically mapped and visualised.
New Holland ANZ PLM product manager Melody Labinsky said farmers now have access to even greater data sets with the MyPLM expansion.
"For farmers with a couple of New Holland machines, their dealers have the ability to transfer those machines into the customer's account for them, so their fleet of machines will appear in my products," she said.
"They also have the ability to retrospectively add machines, so from 2012 onwards you're able to enter that machine's serial number and pull it into your portal."
Once the machines are added, users go through the 'Tool Box' to MyPLM Connect.
"One of the benefits of the system is that you can see all your fleet information," she said.
"For a farmer with multiple machines in their fleet who have contractors or farm hands driving them, they can pop in to the system on their desktop or on their mobile phone and see that the machines are on or off, what speed they're travelling, what their fuel usage is, so they can better monitor their fleet throughout the day.
"They also now have the ability to add mixed fleets into their account so they can add a Case IH machine and they can also add in trucks and construction equipment. So they've got the ability to add machines fitted with telematics devices, which is the device capturing that data and sending it to the portal."
More information on technology can be found at www.farmonline.com.au/machinery/agtech-revolution/.
