Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Israel conflict - what are the ramifications for ag?

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
October 18 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The horrors unfolding in Israel could have far-reaching impacts on agriculture if the tension spreads to the wider Middle East. Picture via Shutterstock.
The horrors unfolding in Israel could have far-reaching impacts on agriculture if the tension spreads to the wider Middle East. Picture via Shutterstock.

Agricultural markets are keeping a close eye on the recent tragedies in Israel and the Gaza Strip to assess whether an escalation could have an impact on grain, energy and fertiliser prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.