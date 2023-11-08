Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Refresh:Food helps farmers tap into hidden demand

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
November 9 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian fruit and vegetable grower Sam Kisvarda, Flavorite, says the more selling channels the better.
Victorian fruit and vegetable grower Sam Kisvarda, Flavorite, says the more selling channels the better.

Despite relationships with dozens of growers across the country, there are still times when Queensland fresh-cut vegetable supplier VegPro4 can not source the lines or volumes it needs to meet all its customer's needs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.