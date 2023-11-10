Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

AgSmart Connect gets new look with connection and education at the fore

November 10 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACM Rural Event's AgSmart Connect has a new look and renewed focus on connection and education.
ACM Rural Event's AgSmart Connect has a new look and renewed focus on connection and education.

Registrations are now open for AgSmart Connect, which will be held in Tamworth in March, 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.