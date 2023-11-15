Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Ag research and marketing bodies won't reveal executive pay

EG
By Ed Gannon
Updated November 16 2023 - 7:41am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of Australia's biggest research and development companies do not reveal executive and director remuneration.
Some of Australia's biggest research and development companies do not reveal executive and director remuneration.

Most of Australia's major levy- and tax-payer funded agriculture research and development companies are hiding executive and director remuneration details behind a legislative loophole.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Ed Gannon

Editorial

More from Agribusiness
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.