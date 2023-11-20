Fancy going 150 kilometres per hour on an all-terrain vehicle?
A model that can make this a reality is coming from Segway Powersports.
Media from across Australia and New Zealand gathered at a goat farm north of Melbourne recently to hear about the company's latest technology and take Segway Powersports bikes for a spin through the hilly terrain at Tallarook.
CEO of premium motorcycle importer and distributor Urban Moto Imports, Joe Elasmar, said the future held plenty of exciting developments for Segway Powersports globally, as well as in Australia and New Zealand, including an electric version of the UT10 Crew side-by-side.
"Just announced at EICMA (the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition) in Milan, Italy, was the new UT10 Crew EV, so full electric drivetrain," he said.
Mr Elasmar said it featured a 42 kilowatt an hour battery system.
"So it's significant in terms of capacity and capability," he said.
"It also has a whopping 1200 kilogram towing capacity."
The UT10 Crew EV also has a charging time of less than seven hours, which will take the rider 220km.
But Mr Elasmar said while the UT10 Crew EV was exciting, there was another major release coming from Segway Powersports that would take hybrid all-terrain sports vehicles to the next level.
"The most significant and ground breaking new release from Segway is the Super Villain," he said.
"Up until now we've had a Villain, which is pumping out 105 horsepower. The new Supper Villain will be pushing out at the top of the range 330hp. It's nothing like you've ever seen in a hybrid powertrain."
The plug-in Super Villain features a 2000cc, turbo-charged engine with a 70 kilowatt electric motor powered by lithium batteries.
The gas engine and electric motor work together to power the wheels. When accelerating, the electric motor complements the engine, delivering an additional power surge.
While in motion, the engine powers the wheels, and concurrently recharges the batteries with power.
When slowing down or braking, the kinetic energy is captured by the electric motor and stored in the battery for future use.
The advanced suspension was designed to create a comfortable ride, even on the most extreme terrain.
Mr Elasmar said another non-hybrid version would also be made available, pushing out 235hp.
"This only part of what's to come in 2024," he said.
HISTORY
Not familiar with Segway?
Segway is a company that dates back to 1999, when it was founded in New York by Dean Kamen, a leading American scientist and inventor.
In 2004, Segway introduced its first four-wheel concept, called the Centaur, which was named one of the best inventions by Time magazine.
Segway joined forces with Ninebot in 2015, a global technology company focused on personal transport.
In 2019, Segway unveiled a line-up of off-road vehicles at the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition in Italy, marking the birth of Segway Powersports.
The following year, Segway Powersports was officially launched, and headquartered in Texas, US.
In 2021, Segway Powersports began to develop a retail dealer network. The same year the company had more than 10,000 vehicles coming off its production line.
The 1000cc Fugleman UT10 UTV was introduced to the market in 2022, followed by 1000cc Villain SX10 SSV the following year.
Safety
The free Segway Smart Moving app can be used with Segway Powersports vehicles for optimum safety.
It features an SOS alert safety system, which alerts a nominated emergency contact person by SMS, with the location, if the vehicle encounters a collision.
A driver safety alert is also sent if the user exceeds safe roll angle levels.
Users can also access the Airlock feature, which allows starting and stopping of the vehicle, directly from a Smartphone.
Electronic power steering settings also allows users to change the steering resistance from their phone.
The app also gives real-time data on residual mileage, real-time torque and vehicle performance.
Hitting Australian shores
Mr Elasmar said AT5 quad bikes had just started arriving in the country.
"They're suited to the agricultural, and particularly the dairy, industry, looking a machine that's a bit smaller in terms of its physical size and turning circle, and with the right power delivery," he said.
Billed as an entry-level, lighter ATV, the AT5 features a 499cc, single cylinder engine, producing 39hp.
It can accelerate from 0 to 60km/hr in 4.6 seconds.
Experience
Taking part in the day at Tallarook was television personality Brent Shannon, from Aussie Gold Hunters.
Mr Shannon said he'd been using Segways for the past seven months.
"We use them just about daily in our mining operation and also prospecting," he said.
"We've also recently been away on a trip up to northern NSW for a couple of weeks and used them exclusively to get around.
"The sort of terrain we put them through is hot, dusty and rocky, with high speed trails and some real gnarly sandy, dry-bed creek crossings. But the Segway didn't miss a beat. The brakes were great, the suspension worked nicely and quite stable to use on a daily basis in the pursuit of finding some more gold."
