Friday, November 24, 2023
Claas celebrates 20 years of manufacturing tractors globally

November 24 2023 - 5:30pm
Claas is celebrating 20 years in the global tractor market.
The 200,000th Claas tractor has rolled off the production line at its Le Mans facility in France, in the same year the company is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

