CLAAS now manufactures more than 35 different models spanning 75 to 530 horsepower across six series, including the Axion (205 to 445hp), Arion (90 to 205hp) and Axos (75 to 102hp) series manufactured at its Le Mans factory. This is in addition to the Xerion (462 to 653hp) series, which is manufactured at the company's headquarters in Harswinkle, Germany.

