Farm Online
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Home/Machinery

New car sales crack million mark in Australia

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
November 21 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ford Ranger was Australia's biggest selling car in October. Picture file
The Ford Ranger was Australia's biggest selling car in October. Picture file

Australian demand for new cars shows no sign of slowing down with customers taking delivery of more than one million vehicles this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Machinery
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.