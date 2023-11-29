Farm Online
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Home/Agribusiness

Alberta pension fund and New Ag buy huge Kimberley cattle spread

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated November 29 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Kimberley Cattle Portfolio's pastoral leases span an area the size of Belgium. Photo from LAWD.
The Kimberley Cattle Portfolio's pastoral leases span an area the size of Belgium. Photo from LAWD.

Close on the heels of their purchase of prominent NSW cropping and grazing spread, Jemalong Station, Canada's Alberta Investment Management Corporation and Sydney-based New Agriculture have teamed up again, buying a swag of Kimberley cattle properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.