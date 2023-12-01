Farm Online
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
December 1 2023 - 3:16pm
Melissa Fletcher, Fletcher International Exports. File photo.
Fletcher leads AMPC

The Australian Meat Processor Corporation's newly board has elected Fletcher International's chief executive officer, Melissa Fletcher, as its new chair following her two-term stint as deputy chair.

