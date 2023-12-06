Farm Online
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Photos from Syngenta's Growth Awards for top Aust, NZ ag talent

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
December 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Donna Schreurs, Middle Tarwin, in Victorias Gippsland, with Anna Sutton, Syngenta, Sydney, Chad Harper and 2020 growth awards winner, Alex Thomas, both from Nairn, South Australia at the 2023 Syngenta Growth Awards in Sydney.
Some of the agriculture's long established achievers and innovative newcomers who have notched up remarkable productivity, stewardship and community wins were recognised at this week's Syngenta Growth Awards.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

