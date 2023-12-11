AgSmart Connect partnership primed to harvest best of homegrown start-up potential

The next generation of agtech innovators will be a key focus of AgSmart Connect 2024.
A newly-announced partnership is designed to showcasea raft of new entrepreneurs committed to driving ongoing productivity and efficiencies across the ag industry.
Start-Up Lane has just been unveiled for AgSmart Connect 2024, the result of a partnership between organisers ACM Rural Events and the AgTech Angel Investor Network, which works to identify and introduce the most promising agtech start-ups to a growing network of investors who aim to support, mentor and provide strategic guidance to these businesses.
Start-Up Lane is a dedicated area of entry-level arcade sites on offer at a start-up rate to businesses that are part of and pitching to the AgTech Angel Investor network.
Included in the offer are 'Pitch-to Paddock' opportunities on the main seminar stage and seminar slots will also be live-streamed across all ACM agri-regional sites.
As an additional incentive for potential Start-Up Lane exhibitors there's also the chance to pitch to win a $10,000 investment prize.
"We want to show that AgSmart Connect is for every business with an agtech focus, whether they be already established and successful companies, or those at the beginning of the journey who are looking to gain a foothold in the sector and climb the ladder from there," ACM Rural Events commercial manager Lupe Prada said.
"This is an area of the ag industry that we want to see grow through ongoing investment and strategic partnerships, encouraging the new generation of agri-innovators."
AgTech Angel Investor Network founder and facilitator Sam Almaliki said they were pleased to be partnering with ACM Rural Events on AgSmart Connect, which was a boost to the whole sector.
"This is about offering an exceptional experience for start-ups, with AgSmart Connect 2024 the perfect platform for inventors and innovators to connect with investors and industry through a dedicated start-up laneway, 'Pitch-to-Paddock' sessions, pitching workshops and networking sessions. We can't wait to see the best and brightest in Tamworth next year," Sam said.
AgTech Angels network members interested in being part of Start-Up Lane can find out more and submit their exhibitor application online at https://acmruralevents.com.au/agsmartconnect/startup-lane
