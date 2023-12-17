Farm Online
Machinery equipment distributor celebrates 30-year milestone

December 17 2023 - 12:30pm
Cam McIntosh, who started the McIntosh Distribution business, pictured congratulating John Duncan for 25 plus years of service during the company's 30th anniversary celebrations. Picture supplied
Cam McIntosh, who started the McIntosh Distribution business, pictured congratulating John Duncan for 25 plus years of service during the company's 30th anniversary celebrations. Picture supplied
The McIntosh Distribution team pictured during its 30 year celebratory conference in Perth. Picture supplied
The McIntosh Distribution team pictured during its 30 year celebratory conference in Perth. Picture supplied

One of Australia's major agricultural and construction equipment distributors recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and is gearing up for many more to come.

