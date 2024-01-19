New research into agtech uptake to be unveiled at AgSmart Connect

The research is currently being undertaken by ACM Agri research agency Chi Squared, and there is still time for farmers to have their say as part of the project, with the current survey open until 5pm on Monday, January 22. Survey participants have the chance to win one of three $500 Eftpos vouchers from ACM, with the survey link at https://survey.chi2.com.au/jfe/form/SV_d0xChP34hy6cdxA