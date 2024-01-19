New research into agtech uptake to be unveiled at AgSmart Connect

An exciting new research project around the adoption of agricultural innovation by Australian farmers will be unveiled at this year's AgSmart Connect event in Tamworth from March 6-7.
An educational seminar-led exhibition of the latest in agricultural and agro-industrial products, services and technology nationally, AgSmart Connect is being staged by Australian Community Media (ACM) Rural Events, with dozens of exhibitors already confirming their attendance.
In addition to presentations by leading ag-tech sector representatives, exhibitor displays and demonstrations, ACM Agri is taking the opportunity to launch an inaugural research project considering the complex relationship between farmer literacy and the adoption of agricultural innovations within the Australian farming landscape.
The research is currently being undertaken by ACM Agri research agency Chi Squared, and there is still time for farmers to have their say as part of the project, with the current survey open until 5pm on Monday, January 22. Survey participants have the chance to win one of three $500 Eftpos vouchers from ACM, with the survey link at https://survey.chi2.com.au/jfe/form/SV_d0xChP34hy6cdxA
The results of the research will be presented at AgSmart Connect by ACM Agri Insights Manager Karen Rogers. An established research analyst, Karen has been leading the agricultural research remit at ACM for more than 27 years.
"With the rapid advancement of agri-tech solutions, the Harvesting Knowledge: Understanding Farmer Literacy and Adoption of Agri-Innovation in Australia project is aiming to uncover the key factors influencing farmers' understanding and uptake of today's innovations," ACM Rural Events commercial manager Lupe Prada said.
"Ultimately, the results of this research are intended to provide actionable insights for policymakers, agri-tech developers and agricultural extension services to cultivate a more conducive environment for the widespread adoption of agri-innovations, helping to boost the resilience of our ag sector."
Coming on board as the sponsor of the research is the NSW Department of Primary Industries' (DPI) Farms of the Future Program, which supports farm businesses to adopt and integrate agricultural technology into their operations to boost productivity and resource management.
Farms of the Future program leader Ailie Webb said they were excited to be partnering with ACM Agri on the research project and encouraged farmers and industry representatives to come along to AgSmart Connect to hear just what had been revealed.
"Understanding the uptake of ag-tech and the barriers to adopting new technologies will drive education and demonstration through the NSW DPI in 2024, and we invite partners and brands to be part of our mission to educate, innovate, and connect in ag-tech," Ailie said.
"While you're at AgSmart Connect, too, drop by the Farms of the Future site to ask any questions, and we're also offering free training, events and field days throughout NSW in 2024."
As well as supporting ACM Agri's inaugural agri-tech research, Farms of the Future is bringing its partners along to the event, with Field Solutions Group, Farmbot, and Sentek Technologies all having a presence at the Farms of the Future Hub.
Other exhibitors that have recently registered include Hardi Australia, Upton Agricultural Technologies, Athena IR-Tech, PyroAg, Elynx, Bardee, Siteguard, AGMON, Drone-Hand and Farmdeck.
"AgSmart Connect was Australia's most accessible and educational agri-innovation event, connecting attendees to like-minded exhibitors, who were there to offer expert guidance and knowledge around technology innovations," Ms Prada said.
"By providing a platform for education and connection, our aim is to inspire growth in agri-innovation as a means of helping secure the future of agriculture in Australia."
Potential exhibitors are invited to take part in the event, exhibitor applications close February 22. To apply visit agsmartconnect.com.au, or email Ananya Singhal ananya.singhal@austcommunitymedia.com.au
For businesses interested in coming on board as a sponsor, there are also attractive packages available, email Sean Mckeown at sean.mckeown@austcommunitymedia.com.au
For any other enquiries, contact the team at agsmartconnect@austcommunitymedia.com.au or phone 02 6768 5800 to learn more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.