New research into agtech uptake to be unveiled at AgSmart Connect

January 19 2024 - 1:30pm
New research into agtech uptake by Australian farmers will be unveiled at AgSmart Connect, being held at Tamworth.
An exciting new research project around the adoption of agricultural innovation by Australian farmers will be unveiled at this year's AgSmart Connect event in Tamworth from March 6-7.

