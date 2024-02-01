Farm Online
MV Bahijah docks as authorities confirm livestock disease-free

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated February 1 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 2:10pm
The MV Bahihaj finally berthed in Fremantle Port early on Thursday morning after 25 days at sea to take on fresh feed and other supplies.
No signs of exotic disease have been found among the 16,500 sheep and cattle aboard a live export vessel forced back to Australia due to rising tensions in the Middle East, according to Australia's chief veterinary officer Beth Cookson.

JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

