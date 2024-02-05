Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

GPS marks milestone

February 5 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Global navigation satellite systems have become vital in the agricultural industry to reduce costs and improve yields. Picture file
Global navigation satellite systems have become vital in the agricultural industry to reduce costs and improve yields. Picture file

Global Positioning Systems turned 50 years old last year with the golden anniversary of the US Air Force being given approval in 1973 to develop the Navstar GPS.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.