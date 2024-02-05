Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

MV Bahijah re-export application rejected, livestock in limbo

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated February 6 2024 - 8:44am, first published February 5 2024 - 9:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The future of sheep onboard the MV Bahijah remains unknown.
The future of sheep onboard the MV Bahijah remains unknown.

Stakeholders seeking to re-export livestock aboard the MV Bahijah to Israel via the Cape of Good Hope has been rejected by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.