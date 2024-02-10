Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Veggie powder helping farmers find purpose for imperfect produce

DT
By Dakota Tait
February 11 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coles general manager of sustainability Brooke Donnelly, Nutri V CEO Raquel Said and Fresh Select managing director John Said. Picture supplied.
Coles general manager of sustainability Brooke Donnelly, Nutri V CEO Raquel Said and Fresh Select managing director John Said. Picture supplied.

A new range of Australian-grown vegetable powders is helping farmers get more out of their crop by finding a home for produce that would otherwise go to waste.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DT

Dakota Tait

Agricultural Digital Journalist

More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.