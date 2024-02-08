Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Farmers cheer as Fels calls out monopolies and lawful price gouging

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated February 8 2024 - 6:07pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Fels' inquiry recommendations include a new national competition and prices commission to examine high prices and reasons behind them. Photo Shutterstock.
Allan Fels' inquiry recommendations include a new national competition and prices commission to examine high prices and reasons behind them. Photo Shutterstock.

Farmers have rallied behind former competition regulator Allan Fels' brutally frank assessment that Australia has "weak and ineffective competition in too many markets".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.