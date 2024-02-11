Farm Online
Aldi and Costco entry has done more harm than good for food manufacturers

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
February 11 2024
The suppliers of foods and groceries sold in supermarkets, who are big customers of farmers', have outlined the power imbalance they endure with Coles and Woolworths in the Senate inquiry into supermarket pricing.
Food and grocery manufacturers who buy large amounts of agriculture products each year say the entry of Aldi and Costco has done nothing to alleviate the negotiating power imbalance the two big supermarkets yield.

