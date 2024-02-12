Farm Online
Reality bites: Tide turns for farmers with Europe agchem re-think

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
Updated February 12 2024 - 5:42pm, first published 5:30pm
Nufarm managing director, Greg Hunt. Photo supplied
Agricultural chemical business boss, Greg Hunt, believes food security reality has hit home in Europe where policy makers are re-thinking the impact of the European Union's ambitious agenda to halve farm chemical use by 2030.

