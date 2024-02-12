Murray Watt calls snap roundtables with ag groups over supermarket practices

Two high-level agriculture industry roundtables will be held in the nation's capital this week to discuss supermarkets price gouging and abuse of market power with the aim of helping to inform the Emerson review into the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt organised the meetings where national peak producer and processor bodies will hold separate roundtables with worker representative groups.
"It's vital that producer and processor groups have the chance to be able to feed into (the Emerson) review. To ensure their views are heard," Mr Watt said.
"The Albanese Government's number one priority is addressing the cost-of-living pressures that Australians are facing right now. We're working hard to get a fair deal for families and farmers."
Craig Emerson, a former Labor minister and economist, said last week that farmers trapped in a David and Goliath relationship with Australia's supermarket giants were too scared to officially raise issues for fear of retribution.
His review will seek to dismantle the relationship between wholesale, including farmgate, and retail prices, along with accusations of price gouging and supply chain transparency.
He will also consider whether the Code should be made mandatory, strengthened or dismantled.
Many farm groups and individual farmers, including those running family and small to medium enterprises, have recently spoken about their difficulty in dealing with the supermarket chains and the lack of transparency that exists in those negotiations.
Those voices include fruit growers who claimed that fruit is being sold below production costs due to "predatory pricing" of supermarkets.
Organisations invited to the 'producers' roundtable, scheduled for Thursday morning, include AUSVEG, GrainGrowers, Cattle Australia, the Australian Fresh Produce Alliance, Fresh Markets Australia, Australian Grape and Wine, Australian Dairy Farmers, Australian Lot Feeders' Association and the National Farmers Federation and NFF Horticulture Council.
Also on the guest list are Sheep Producers Australia, Egg Farmers of Australia, Seafood Industry Australia, Australian Chicken Growers Council and Australian Women in Agriculture.
The Australian Council of Trade Unions was also invited to attend the meeting.
The peak workers body initiated a price gouging report, authored by former ACCC chair Professor Allan Fel's and released last week, that recommended government act against the exploitative practices of big business.
The processors meeting will be held Wednesday afternoon, invitees include JBS Food Australia, Food and Grocery Council, Australian Meat Industry Council, Teys Australia, Fletcher International Exports and the Independent Food Distributors Australia.
Also invited were the Australian Chicken Meat Federation, Australian Dairy Products Federation, the Australian Beverages Council, Grain Trade Australia, the Australian Sugar Milling Council and Alternative Proteins Council.
The Australian Workers Union, United Workers Union and the Australasian Meat Industry Employees Union were also issued invitations.
