Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Murray Watt calls snap roundtables with ag groups over supermarket practices

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated February 13 2024 - 9:35am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Picture by Vanessa Binks.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Picture by Vanessa Binks.

Two high-level agriculture industry roundtables will be held in the nation's capital this week to discuss supermarkets price gouging and abuse of market power with the aim of helping to inform the Emerson review into the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.