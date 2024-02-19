Farm Online
Bold new tech future unlocked for Tas farms

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
February 19 2024 - 2:30pm
Virtual TAS chair Sean McGoldrick, Tasmanian Minister for Science and Technology Madeleine Ogilvie and Agronomeye CEO Stu Adam.
Australian agtech innovator Agronomeye has entered into a groundbreaking partnership with Virtual TAS that will give every farmer in Tasmania access to a sophisticated digital twin of their property.

