John Deere dealerships to offer battery operated outdoor gardening equipment through strategic partnership

Australian and New Zealand homeowners will soon have access to a range of battery-operated gardening equipment at John Deere dealerships as part of a strategic partnership with Chervon, parent company of leading global provider of outdoor power equipment and power tools, EGO.
The local announcement follows an initial partnership in the US in June last year.
John Deere Australia and New Zealand production systems manager Stephanie Gersekowski said this was another step forward in providing quality and innovative products for the company's residential customers.
"Partnering with a leading electric solution brand, like EGO, to provide top-quality battery-powered equipment will place us in the best possible position to meet the needs of our customers," Ms Gersekowski said.
"We know our residential and lifestyle customers are seeking sustainable solutions to their gardening efforts, and this broad range of tools will help simplify landscape management with a battery ecosystem that can be used across a variety of property care solutions."
EGO batteries are portable and can be used across more than 70 compatible products, allowing customers to complete multiple projects using several products with the same battery system.
Launched in 2014, EGO is helping transform the outdoor power equipment industry.
EGO is now the largest battery-powered platform globally and the most awarded brand in battery powered outdoor power equipment.
As part of this agreement, EGO's complete range of battery mowers, blowers, trimmers, edgers and chainsaws will be available at selected John Deere dealers in Australia and New Zealand from early 2024. This collaboration will enable customers to access EGO's innovative and high-performance products conveniently through John Deere's extensive network, known for its commitment to excellence and customer service.
"Exciting times as we establish a partnership with John Deere to deliver our best-in-class battery platform to their foundation of customers," Chervon Australia ANZ general manager Barry Crowhurst said.
"This partnership will propel our businesses forward, delivering industry leading execution to a rapidly evolving market that places increasing value on environmental sustainability to meet the needs and expectations of both industry and consumers, without compromise."
The availability of EGO's top-rated products at selected John Deere dealers starting early 2024 marks an exciting new chapter for both companies. Customers can look forward to the convenience of accessing EGO's battery-powered equipment alongside John Deere's renowned selection of agricultural and outdoor machinery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.