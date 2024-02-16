Farm Online
John Deere dealerships to offer battery operated outdoor gardening equipment through strategic partnership

February 16 2024 - 3:30pm
Outdoor power equipment and power tools from EGO will now be available in John Deere dealerships. Picture supplied
Australian and New Zealand homeowners will soon have access to a range of battery-operated gardening equipment at John Deere dealerships as part of a strategic partnership with Chervon, parent company of leading global provider of outdoor power equipment and power tools, EGO.

