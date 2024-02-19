Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

Case IH's highest horsepower tractor hits Australian market

February 19 2024 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Steiger 715 Quadtrac has reached Australian shores, the brand's most powerful Steiger ever and currently the highest horsepower tractor available in the local market. Picture supplied
The Steiger 715 Quadtrac has reached Australian shores, the brand's most powerful Steiger ever and currently the highest horsepower tractor available in the local market. Picture supplied

The massive 715 horsepower Case IH Steiger Quadtrac has hit Australia shores and is the highest HP tractor available in the local market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.