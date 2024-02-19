Case IH's highest horsepower tractor hits Australian market

The massive 715 horsepower Case IH Steiger Quadtrac has hit Australia shores and is the highest HP tractor available in the local market.
With an engine rated for 715 continuous HP (527 kilowatts) and 778 peak HP, the Steiger 715 puts more power to the ground to do more in a day, while being agile and versatile enough to navigate a single lane of traffic.
"With the arrival of the Steiger 715 Quadtrac, combined with the new Steigers we launched to the local market last year, it positions the range as one of Case IH's most flexible tractor offerings," Case IH ANZ Steiger product manager Justin Bryant said.
"This is a major, and very exciting, announcement for our brand and we're extremely proud to finally have it here and available for Australian and New Zealand customers to order."
Features include:
"This is the largest, most powerful tractor Case IH has produced and as part of the Quadtrac family it further complements the proud history of this dynamic range which has been a leader in tractor power and efficiency since 1996," Mr Bryant said.
"The large-scale broadacre sector of our industry has been demanding more power, and we've delivered with the Steiger 715 Quadtrac, which is ideally suited to what these farmers need, and to our - at times - demanding and challenging conditions."
In Australia, the Steiger 715 Quadtrac joins the MY24 AFS Connect Steiger model offering announced in August last year, which includes rowcrop wheeled models from 425-525HP; wideframe wheeled models from 555-645HP; scraper models 555-645HP; Quadtrac models from 475-645HP; and Rowtrac models from 425-525HP.
The Steiger 715 Quadtrac is about to embark on a tour of dealerships around the country, with local customers able to place orders now, for delivery beginning later this year, ready for winter cropping 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.