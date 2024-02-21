Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Food suppliers uneasy as Coles stays quiet on possible price cuts

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
February 21 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coles says it is working hard to keep grocery prices affordable for shoppers. File photo.
Coles says it is working hard to keep grocery prices affordable for shoppers. File photo.

Coles is keeping its powder dry and declining to directly respond to claims it has been leaning on suppliers to help the supermarket group fund a revamped Down Down price cutting campaign in its stores.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.