Elders bonus grab thought to be behind $20 million fraud

By Ed Gannon
Updated February 22 2024 - 8:10am, first published 7:30am
Elders had to face a $20 million fraud in its live export division a decade ago.
A group of senior Elders executives defrauded the company and its shareholders of more than $20 million, resulting in them gaining financial bonuses, a previously undisclosed investigation has revealed.

