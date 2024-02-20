Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Woolworths profit up but CEO resigns amid price gouging questions

By Anna Houlahan and Andrew Marshall
Updated February 21 2024 - 11:54am, first published 9:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci. (AAP Image/Paul Miller)
Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci. (AAP Image/Paul Miller)

Woolworths managing director, Brad Banducci, has resigned from the supermarket's top job amid criticism over his handling of difficult questions on price gouging during a Four Corners interview.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.