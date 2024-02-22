Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Biosecurity fears rise with illegal boat arrivals, call for increased naval patrols

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated February 22 2024 - 6:53pm, first published 6:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of Western Australia president Tony Seabrook. Picture supplied.
Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of Western Australia president Tony Seabrook. Picture supplied.

The political storm over illegal boat arrivals has changed tact, with a peak farming body calling for increased defence patrols in northern waters to safeguard against a biosecurity breach that could shut down the nation's livestock industries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.