Agribusiness buzz in brief

Eastern states agribusiness lender, Queensland's Suncorp Bank, is poised to disappear as a standalone institution after a contentious $4.9 billion takeover was cleared by the Australian Competition Tribunal this week.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission had blocked the bid by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group last August, but after ANZ appealed, the tribunal decided the merger would not substantially lessen competition in the agribusiness, business and home lending market.
However, the tribunal agreed the ACCC's recommendation for Suncorp to merge with another second tier lender, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank would have been commercially realistic.
On the other hand, the Bendigo and Adelaide alternative was far from certain and would involve considerable execution challenges.
It said also the ANZ merger would not reduce the "material barriers of entry" to potential new home loan lenders in the Australian market.
Although still to be confirmed by the federal and Queensland governments, the deal means ANZ will become Australia's third biggest lender behind the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac.
The Regional Investment Corporation is hosting a free online webinar next week for farmers, financial advisers, business planners and rural counsellors interested in learning more about how low interest RIC Drought Loans can help producers prepare for, manage, or recover from drought.
The agenda includes RIC customers, Tim and Jenny Webb, from Forbes in NSW, sharing experiences about using their drought loan to strengthen their Merino-based business.
The February 28 webinar runs from midday to 1pm (AEDT), but a recording will be emailed after the event If webinar participants can not attend on the day.
The government-backed farm business lender's chief executive officer, John Howard, said farmers may be eligible to apply for drought loans even if not currently in drought as funds could also be used to reduce risk and prepare for drought.
Drought loans can be used for drought preparation activities like increasing water storage or improving water efficiency.
"Drought is never too far from farmers' minds so knowing what financial options are available can make a difference to how quickly and effectively they manage through and recover," Mr Howard said.
To register visit www.ric.gov.au/events.
A Melbourne Agribusiness Australia forum will ask about the implications of the federal government's recent Restoring our rivers legislation and what the changes mean for farmers, communities and the 2.3 million Australians depending on the basin for drinking water and food.
Speakers at the February 29 event will be Victorian Nationals leader, Peter Walsh; Cobram Estate Olives chairman, Rob McGavin; senior director with property marketer, LAWD, Danny Thomas, and founder and director with water policy and management advisor, Aither, Chris Olszak.
The panel discussion will aim to break through the political and reactionary spin to set out how agribusinesses can navigate the profound challenges.
The forum, at Morris House, 120 Exhibition Street, commences from 5.30pm and includes drinks and canapes.
Next month's Outlook 2024 conference in Canberra will dive into the complexities of Australia's changing environment and explore strategies for building resilience and adaptation in agriculture.
Industry speakers at the March 5 and 6 event will look at how consumer interest in sustainability and the environment are shifting their preferences and driving change in agricultural practices.
Discussion will also focus on efficient water management practices and mitigating the impact of climate change on water resources and agriculture's net zero initiatives and challenges.
The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences Outlook 2024 has moved from its traditional National Convention Centre home to the Hyatt Hotel, Canberra, or can be viewed online.
Financial advisory and accounting services group, Findex, is joining forces with farmland analysis and environment services agribusiness, Agtuary, in a partnership to provide carbon accounting services to the farming community.
The collaboration will enable agricultural enterprises to measure, report, and mitigate their environmental footprint.
It gives Findex the ability to advise clients on their emissions and environmental impact and provide emissions and environmental accounting aligned with the National Greenhouse Gas Inventory framework and other measures to maintain export and financial compliance.
Findex has about 20,000 Australian and New Zealand farm sector clients.
"Our teams in regional Australia have experienced an uptick in recent years of clients wanting expert guidance to better manage their business' carbon emissions," said chief operations officer, Julian Maloney.
Agtuary's AI-driven services are available to farmers across livestock, cropping, horticulture, fisheries and forestry.
Former National Farmers Federation chief economist and trade general manager, Ash Salardini, will take up the chief executive officer's role at the Australian Sugar Milling Council on March 18.
Mr Salardini previously worked at Business Sydney and the Australasian Railways Association prior to joining NSW Farmers' Association, Rabobank and later the NFF.
Most recently he has been public affairs managing director at Morrow Sodali (previously Domestique Consulting).
ASMC chairman, Jannik Olejas, said he would bring an impressive background in public policy and government affairs to the role.
Meanwhile, NFF has appointed its rural affairs general manager, Chris Young, to the trade and economics general manager's job, replacing Mr Salardini's successor, Kade Denton, who has moved to an Australian local government sector role.
Charlotte Wundersitz, previously NFF's senior trade and economics policy officer, now heads up rural affairs.
