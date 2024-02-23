Farm Online
Demand for Bega brands and factory sales lift profit 263pc

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
February 23 2024 - 11:00am
Bega Group books a 263 per cent after-tax statutory profit improvement. File photo.
Bega Group books a 263 per cent after-tax statutory profit improvement. File photo.

The big cheese in Australia's dairy, drinks and spreads business, has significantly boosted its statutory half-year profit from $7.3m to $26.5m for the six months to December 23.

