Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Political climate wars seek farmer support

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated February 25 2024 - 8:50am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaking with Latrobe farmer Michael Perkins in Tasmania as Latrobe mayor Peter Freshney watches on. Picture by Brodie Weeding.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaking with Latrobe farmer Michael Perkins in Tasmania as Latrobe mayor Peter Freshney watches on. Picture by Brodie Weeding.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has planted the first seeds of Labor's re-election pitch to agriculture, using a speech to the New South Wales Country Labor Conference in Nowra to ramp up the climate wars and claim the Nationals were no longer the party for farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.