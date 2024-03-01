Farm Online
Queensland precision agriculture dealers recognised in Ag Leader awards

March 2 2024 - 10:30am
Ag Leader international business manager, Matt Wolfe (left), and Ag Leader Asia Pacific sales manager, Douglas Amos (right), congratulate Maree and Darren Deguara from DMD Ag Solutions. Picture supplied
Two Queensland businesses have been recognised among Australasia's leading independent precision agriculture technology providers in the Ag Leader Dealer of the Year Awards presented recently.

