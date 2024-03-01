Queensland precision agriculture dealers recognised in Ag Leader awards

Two Queensland businesses have been recognised among Australasia's leading independent precision agriculture technology providers in the Ag Leader Dealer of the Year Awards presented recently.
DMD Ag Solutions, North Eton, and Darling Downs Precision, Dalby, were both recognised for their outstanding sales during 2023.
DMD Ag Solutions, owned and operated by Darren and Maree Deguara, provides precision ag technology and service to primary producers between Bowen and Carmila.
Darren trained as a fitter and turner and worked as a farm machinery operator before establishing a hydraulics repair business in 2003.
In 2008, Darren and Maree established GPS Solutions Mackay with Tony Crowley, an agronomist, to install GPS guidance systems.
DMD Hydraulics and GPS Solutions Mackay merged to become DMD Ag Solutions in 2022.
The business has won a hard-earned reputation for service.
"We are totally committed to keeping our customers happy," Darren said.
"Our customers know that we will not let a problem go until it is solved.
"Most of our customers use GPS for guidance and more recently, there has been increased focus on precision spray and fertiliser application systems to comply with best management guidelines for the Reef Rescue program."
A third-generation cane grower, Darren also finds time to manage his own 40 hectare cane farm.
Darling Downs Precision, owned and operated by Ben and Jess Tarrant, provides a range of precision ag, spraying and lighting solutions to growers throughout southern Queensland and northern NSW.
Ben has more than a decade's experience in precision ag technology, having worked with Ag Knowledge Australia for many years before purchasing the business in 2022.
The awards were presented at the recent Ag Leader dealer conference in Adelaide.
Highlights included the Australian launch of BoomLoop and TurnPath, two new functions on the company's RightSpot precision spraying and SteerCommand guidance platforms.
The BoomLoop reticulation system prevents built-up of residues and greatly simplifies priming and flushing operations.
TurnPath provides hands free, accurate and repeatable end-of-row turning from either straight or curved guidance patterns.
Ag Leader is a leading provider of precision agriculture technology, including GPS guidance/steering systems; precision planting, spreading and spraying technology; and decision support systems.
Ag Leader is represented by more than 60 independent dealers throughout Australia and New Zealand.
"Many of these dealers have decades of experience in precision ag technology, meaning they can provide expert advice and support about the best system for your farming needs," Ag Leader Asia Pacific sales manager Douglas Amos said.
"They provide a complete range of services including installation, pre-season inspections, calibration, remote support, repairs and data management."
