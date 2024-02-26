Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Almond outlook rebounding after drought, floods, market glut

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated February 26 2024 - 9:23pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian almond crop is tipped to rebound to about 164,000 tonnes this year. File photo.
The Australian almond crop is tipped to rebound to about 164,000 tonnes this year. File photo.

Australia's almond industry fortunes seem to be blossoming again after four torturous years of global price crashes, floods, pandemic restrictions, and more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.