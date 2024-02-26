Farm Online
Machinery matters - industry news in brief

Paula Thompson
Paula Thompson
February 27 2024 - 10:30am
The OXIN autonomous tractor, which is being trialled in Duxton's Euston vineyard in NSW. Picture Paula Thompson
Agricultural robots set for big growth

The global agricultural robotics market is projected to grow from US$13.4 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$86.5 billion in the next 10 years, according to an industry forecast from Market US.

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

