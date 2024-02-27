Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Australia's first hydrogen tractor to be trialled

By Liv Casben
February 27 2024 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leading university Charles Sturt is bringing in a hydrogen-fuelled tractor (not pictured). Picture supplied by Charles Sturt University.
Leading university Charles Sturt is bringing in a hydrogen-fuelled tractor (not pictured). Picture supplied by Charles Sturt University.

Australia should have its first hydrogen tractor by the middle of the year as part of a $50 million investment in sustainable agriculture research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.