Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

John Deere's massive 830hp tractor unveiled

February 29 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Deere's 9RX Series Tractor lineup will include three new high-horsepower, four-track models. Picture supplied
John Deere's 9RX Series Tractor lineup will include three new high-horsepower, four-track models. Picture supplied

John Deere has unveiled what it labels the most powerful tractor ever at the Commodity Classic in Houston, Texas, at the launch of the all new 9RX Series Tractor lineup, including three new high-horsepower, four-track models.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.