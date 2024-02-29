Rumoured visit from China's top diplomat may signal end to wine ban saga

The prospect that China will lift its crippling sanctions on Australian wine have strengthened with rumours that Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has pencilled in a two-day visit to Australia in the second half of March.
If Mr Wang does visit for high-level talks he would be the highest-ranking official to visit Australia since 2017, in a further sign of thawing relations between Canberra and Beijing.
Insiders said that "reading between the lines" the visit could coincide with an announcement to lift sanctions worth $1 billion on Australian wine
China slapped sanctions worth $20bn on Australian products during the height of diplomatic tensions in 2020, after the then-coalition government called for an independent inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last November Australia and China agreed on a pathway for the removal of China's wine duties after China initiated an expedited review of its duties on Australian wine.
In return Australia agreed to suspend the WTO dispute until 31 March 2024.
This means they need to lift the sanctions on or before March 31.
The news follows a meeting between Trade Minister Don Farrell met with his Chinese counterpart, Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao, on the sidelines of the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference, Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, Mr Farrell pushed for the removal of all remaining trade impediments, including lobster and wine.
Mr Wentao confirmed in this meeting that the Chinese review on wine duties was on track to conclude in the agreed timeframe.
The news was welcomed relief as Canberra had feared the sentencing of Australian writer Yang Henjun to a suspended death sentence would impact short-term relations.
Senator Farrell also advocated on behalf of Dr Yang, who was found guilty of espionage charges in China in February after spending five years in prison.
Mr Wentao has also formally accepted an invitation offered by Senator Farrell to visit Australia at a future date, including potentially his home state of South Australia.
Mr Wang's visit would come ahead of a trip by Premier Li Qiang to Australia later this year.
Prior to the introduction of the duties, China was Australia's largest export market for wine. At its peak it was worth $1.1 billion in 2019. China's duties effectively blocked all wine trade.
