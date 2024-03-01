Farm Online
AgriTech event explores overseas innovations

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
March 1 2024 - 5:30pm
Tom Boot, Myriota, Simon Hareb, Core Innovation, and Steven Siciliano, EMS Soil Science at Lot Fourteen in Adelaide, where Mr Siciliano was a guest speaker at an AgriTech Meetup Group/Agribusiness Australia event. Picture Paula Thompson
Overseas innovators shared their insights into what's happening with agtech on a global scale at a recent event held in Adelaide.

