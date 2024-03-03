Once-in-a-lifetime fully funded opportunity for Australian farmers

Australian farmers are being encouraged to apply for once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel the globe in the quest for new ideas that will benefit the Australian horticulture sector.
Hort Innovation is offering up to four fully-funded Nuffield Scholarship fellowships for transformational projects that spark positive change.
Hort Innovation's 2020 Churchill fellow, Anita Long, recently completed her fellowship, where she investigated development programs for young beekeepers that are scalable to an Australian context.
Ms Long said her Churchill Fellowship was a remarkable experience that had her buzzing with ideas.
"I travelled across oceans and borders to research innovative development and engagement programs for young beekeepers to bring back the most dynamic findings to pollinate those ideas back to Australia," she said.
"My fellowship unearthed a wealth of knowledge and practical insights that can guide collaborative efforts toward ensuring Australian beekeeping's long-term sustainability and success."
Hort Innovation general manager of production and sustainability Dr Anthony Kachenko said the grower-owned organisation was committed to developing capability.
"Our vision of a prosperous and sustainable horticulture sector goes hand-in-hand with a workforce equipped to keep pace with our growing industry and to face the challenges that come with it," he said.
"Developing the next generation of leaders is a priority for Hort Innovation, and we support a range of programs to do this, including the Churchill Fellowships."
Ms Long encouraged anyone interested in the program to give it a go and apply.
"A Churchill Fellowship is genuinely for anyone," she said.
"If you can get the courage to apply, you have the courage to complete this phenomenal experience. I hope my Churchill Fellowship inspires others to pursue their passions and embrace their unique strengths, regardless of the obstacles in front of them."
Applications are open from March 1 to May 1, 2024. Visit: www.churchillfellowships.com.au
