Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
Updated March 1 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 3:30pm
Newly appointed Akubra chief executive officer, Natalie Culina. Photo supplied.
New chief for Akubra 

Following its November takeover by the billionaire Forrest family's Tattarang investment group, Australia's best known hat business, Akubra, has appointed marketing and retail executive, Natalie Culina, as chief executive officer.

