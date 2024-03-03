Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Victorian agtech company recognised for farm safety software

DT
By Dakota Tait
March 3 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James and Paul Diamond, AirAgri, accept their award from Worksafe Victoria chief executive officer Joe Calafiore at the 34th annual Worksafe Awards. Picture supplied.
James and Paul Diamond, AirAgri, accept their award from Worksafe Victoria chief executive officer Joe Calafiore at the 34th annual Worksafe Awards. Picture supplied.

A Victorian agtech company committed to protecting farming families and their assets has been recognised by Worksafe Victoria at the coveted 2023 Worksafe Awards in Melbourne on February 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DT

Dakota Tait

Agricultural Digital Journalist

More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.