MV Bahijah livestock cleared for re-export

By Jason Gregory
Updated March 4 2024 - 8:20am, first published 7:43am
MV Bahijah livestock have been cleared for re-export. Picture by Australian Live Exports Council.
Thousands of livestock that spent about five weeks on board the MV Bahijah after it was forced back to Australia due to rising tensions in the Middle East have been cleared for re-export.

