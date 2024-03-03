MV Bahijah livestock cleared for re-export

Thousands of livestock that spent about five weeks on board the MV Bahijah after it was forced back to Australia due to rising tensions in the Middle East have been cleared for re-export.
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry has advised that it approved a notice of intention to export the mixed consignment of livestock to Israel on the MV Bahijah.
The exporter intends to transport the livestock around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa to Israel without passing through the Red Sea where Houthi rebels have been attacking commercial vessels.
The more circuitous route adds about 10-14 days to a journey that normally takes about two weeks.
In a statement, DAFF said the decision was made in accordance with the requirements of the Export Control Act 2020.
"All consignments of livestock exported from Australia are subject to inspection by departmental veterinarians to ensure they are fit for export and meet all importing country requirements," the statement said.
The MV Bahijah, owned and operated by Israeli company Dabbah Livestock, berthed in Fremantle Port after 25 days at sea to take on fresh feed and other supplies although none of the 16,500 sheep or cattle aboard the vessel were not unloaded at that time.
About 1500 cattle were taken offboard several days later while around 15,000 sheep were sent back to be moored off Perth while the exporter made repeated attempts to be granted permission to re-export the animals without offloading them.
However, all animals were removed from the vessel, which had first departed Australia on January 5, by February 14 and they have since been held in quarantine feedlots.
The decision lends evidence that Australia's live export processes support animal welfare.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.