AI helps to transform agriculture

Agtech and the future of agriculture is being driven forward through the use of artificial intelligence.
AI and machine learning is helping to streamline operations and maximise production in a number of sectors.
John Deere has an industry leading, AI-powered weed sensing system, See & Spray Premium.
At the moment it is available for order in the US only, on model year 2025 Hagie STS sprayers.
John Deere production systems manager Ben Kelly said the transformational system, which activates individual spray nozzles when target weeds are "seen" by boom-mounted cameras, could reduce postemergence herbicide use by more than 50 per cent.
See & Spray Premium uses its system of boom-mounted cameras to scan more than 195 square metres of crop per second as the sprayer is in motion, with on-board processors determining whether an individual plant is crop or weed. Those processors send commands to individual ExactApply nozzles, which deliver a precise dose of herbicide only to the weed.
"In addition to a marked decrease in herbicide use, this technology also reduces required water stops, while supporting increased efficiency and better yield," Mr Kelly said.
In addition to See & Spray Premium, model year 2025 Hagie STS sprayers will be available with the John Deere G5PLUS display and integrated StarFir 7500 receiver, enabling the use of the most advanced John Deere guidance, documentation and automation products while offering a larger, faster, higher-definition operator interface.
With input costs rising and margins shrinking, See & Spray Premium is positioned to be a game-changer for contractors and growers who need to make the most of their time and chemical investment.
"While See & Spray Premium is not yet available locally, we understand the demand for this technology in Australia and the value it will deliver when available," Mr Kelly said
"That's why we are working to apply See & Spray Premium to additional sprayer platforms and provide more sprayer configurations and compatibility for Australian growers when it is launched here."
Australia's beer brewers are estimated to use more than a million tonnes of our nation's malt barley annually.
But the craft beer sector has been hit particularly hard as cost of living pressures impact consumer purchases.
Western Australian beer brand Golden West Brewing Co has gone into voluntary administration, along with popular South Australian brewery Big Shed.
Brewers like Hawkers (Vic), Wayward (NSW), Ballistic (QLD) and Running with Thieves (WA) also recently entered voluntary administration
In the face of economic adversity that has led many breweries into voluntary administration, four South Australian breweries are doubling down on cooperation, innovation and the use of AI.
Barossa Valley Brewing, Western Ridge, Rehn Bier and KI Brewery believe they have found a solution to some of their challenges.
David Henderson, co-founder of Western Ridge Brewery, saw problems coming early and after exploring his options decided to close the Barossa brewery in mid 2023.
However, after discussions with other local brewers and AI start-up Deep Liquid, they pivoted with Mr Henderson taking over operations from his co-founders to execute a new plan.
"Our instinct as independent brewers is to collaborate and build community. In today's market, we need to harness this spirit to use technology to disrupt the scale advantage of multinationals," he said.
The independent breweries are working together to reduce costs through bulk ordering, shared warehousing, and delivery costs.
The breweries will also have access to cutting-edge AI technology through Adelaide-based start-up Deep Liquid. With a review platform and an AI bar that can create personalised beverages on demand, Deep Liquid uses machine learning to help producers understand customer preferences, streamline production processes, and enhance customer satisfaction.
Anton van den Hengel, co-founder at Deep Liquid, said AI provides a direct line of communication between the brewer and the consumer on a level that has not been previously possible.
"The strategic use of AI allows for more sophisticated and detailed information and takes the guesswork out of the process," he said.
The dream of AI enhanced co-operation was the brain-child of Denham D'Silva who founded Barossa Valley Brewing in 2005 before co-founding Deep Liquid in 2021 with some of Australia's most well respected AI experts.
A Silicon Valley technology company Better AI has launched the world's most comprehensive and intuitive wine search engine and recommendation system, which is powered by AI called VinoVoss.
Acting as a virtual sommelier, the VinoVoss semantic search and recommendation system harnesses the power of AI to provide personalised wine recommendations, catering to the unique preferences of each user.
Even if someone doesn't know anything about wine, they can just type a description and the AI-powered VinoVoss semantic search will understand the user's needs and provide personalised wine recommendations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.