John Deere announces new C-Series air cart lineup

The under 20,000L air carts feature the same meters, tank scales and calibration system as their larger counterparts, with the additions of a low-profile hopper with more than double the filling space of current models; a new conveyor/auger that allows the hopper to stay in one spot while filling all four tanks, and fills up to 75pc faster than the current conveyor; and the G5e cart-side display that reduces calibration time by eliminating trips between the tractor cab and the cart.