John Deere announces new C-Series air cart lineup

Updated March 4 2024 - 9:41pm, first published 8:30pm
John Deere's new line up of C-Series Air Carts will help farmers make the most of short seeding windows. Picture supplied
John Deere's new line up of C-Series Air Carts will help farmers make the most of short seeding windows. Picture supplied

John Deere has launched a new line up of C-Series air carts, including tech updates to the popular C650 and C850, to ensure producers of all sizes, and those with Control Traffic Farming (CTF) requirements, can optimise seeding performance.

