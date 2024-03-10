Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Climate change driving fish producers to new technology

By Liv Casben
March 10 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stressed ecosystems are pushing seafood producers to move near-shore farms further offshore. (AP PHOTO)
Stressed ecosystems are pushing seafood producers to move near-shore farms further offshore. (AP PHOTO)

As a changing climate impacts marine systems, seafood operators are recasting how and what they're farming, to feed an ever-growing world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.