Get results with the new look AgTrader

AgTrader - the website where farmers come to buy and sell - has a fresh new look and is making it easier than ever to find everything you need when it comes to machinery and equipment.
The website is a highly trusted rural marketplace, offering easy searches on everything from tillage and seeding equipment, tractors, trucks and other vehicles.
The AgTrader website was launched in 2013 to provide a digital home for the marketplace and classifieds that ran across ACM Agri's news titles including The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly, Stock Journal and the North Queensland Register.
The website has grown significantly in the past decade, drawing audience figures of more than 100,000 per month.
ACM Agri commercial manager marketplaces Peter Gatti said the AgTrader team put the farmer at the centre of everything they do.
"With the new site we have taken all the learnings from the past 10 years and listened to our audience and customers, building a product specifically for their needs," he said.
"The site features a modern design, delivers a superior user experience and includes enhanced editorial and dedicated product sections to make it easy for users to navigate.
"We take the market to the customer with regular targeted newsletters with the latest listings. We can also send the customer notifications when a new item is listed that fits their search criteria.
"With the support of iconic brands and a commitment to the farmer agtrader.com.au has ambitious audience and inventory goals."
A long-time user of AgTrader is Queensland business Tilly's, based in Glenvale, Toowoomba.
Since 1984, the business has been providing its customers with the highest quality earthmoving machines and parts, and it is a leading seller of several top well-known brands including Caterpillar and Komatsu.
Tilly's sales representative Richard Voigt said AgTrader offered a great way to reach the company's target buyers.
"We've used it successfully in our business for machinery sales for over ten years," he said.
Mr Voigt said the redesigned website offered excellent functionality.
