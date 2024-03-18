Spreading the word about Australia's world-leading precision farming

Australia's world leading skills in precision farming have been put on display for an international delegation of research leaders in a special demonstration held at Melbourne Polytechnic.
A delegation of 25 officials from Japan's Kansai Economic Federation learned about precision farming from Kubota Australia during a firsthand demonstration at Melbourne Polytechnic.
The demo utilised satellite navigation technology to apply fertiliser to five hectares of pasture crops using a Kubota M7152 Premium KVT tractor and the Kubota DSX-W GEOSPREAD iDC fertiliser spreader.
The iDC Spreader is equipped with a range of features to enhance precision, including an integrated hydraulic driveline to optimise border spreading.
Kubota Australia's product manager of Kubota implements Mark Allott said the workshop was all about sharing Australia's first-class agricultural product innovations and precision farming expertise with the world.
"Precision farming in Australia fosters a more sustainable, efficient and profitable approach where Australia's agricultural industry can save time and money across operations," Mr Allott said.
"Australia is a world leader in precision agriculture, the scale our farmers operate on is unmatched globally and Kubota is proud to be at the forefront of that practice.
"We are thrilled to be able to share our carefully cultivated knowledge with our friends from Japan."
The demonstration displayed the latest innovations in on-farm satellite navigation technology and the intelligent functionality of the GEOSPREAD iDC Spreader.
"Today's demonstration showed how farmers utilise their Kubota tractor and implements to apply fertiliser via a satellite receiver," Mr Allott said.
"First we mapped the area of application using satellite navigation to understand which areas required the most fertiliser, then as the tractor moved through the field the iDC spreader automatically adjusted the application rate based on a customised prescription map created by the farmer.
"This innovative technology not only makes it easier for farmers by saving on labour, it also boosts on-farm productivity and enhances cost-saving measures.
"The showcase of the new Kubota DSX-W GEOSPREAD iDC Spreader was a highlight of the demonstration, with the possibilities of enhanced earnings and yield due to the excellence of the independent disc control."
