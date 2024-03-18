Farm Online
Spreading the word about Australia's world-leading precision farming

Updated March 19 2024 - 9:27am, first published 9:25am
A delegation of 25 officials from Japan's Kansai Economic Federation learned about precision farming from Kubota Australia during a firsthand demonstration at Melbourne Polytechnic. Picture supplied
Australia's world leading skills in precision farming have been put on display for an international delegation of research leaders in a special demonstration held at Melbourne Polytechnic.

